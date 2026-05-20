Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, represented by the Oman Net-Zero Centre, has signed two agreements under the first package of the Energy Efficiency Programme in Government Buildings, as part of Oman Sustainability Week at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The initiative reflects Oman’s accelerating efforts to improve energy efficiency in public facilities and reduce carbon emissions, supporting the national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The first agreement is an energy performance contract with Enova Facilities and Energy Management Company, aimed at implementing advanced efficiency measures in government buildings.

The second agreement involves collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University, focusing on deploying energy-saving solutions across its facilities as the project owner.

In parallel, the Ministry also signed subscription agreements for the “Meezan” platform with several national companies and institutions across different sectors.

The platform serves as Oman’s central digital system for greenhouse gas data management, enabling improved emissions tracking and supporting the development of carbon credit registration.

Officials said the initiative will strengthen private sector competitiveness by shifting from emissions reporting to active emissions management, while creating opportunities linked to the low-carbon economy.

The Ministry also launched updated national digital platforms to support broader transformation goals under Oman Vision 2040.

The upgraded “Kwader” platform, formerly known as “Petrojobs,” is a unified recruitment system for the oil and gas sector, designed to streamline hiring processes and connect job seekers with employers through a transparent digital interface.

In addition, the new “Makmn” platform was introduced as an open-data system for the oil and gas exploration and production sector.

It provides access to integrated datasets including well data, seismic surveys, and technical documentation, supporting research, academic studies, and informed decision-making across the industry. -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service

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