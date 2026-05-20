Oman Petroleum & Energy Show 2026 and Oman Sustainability Week 2026 concluded a high-impact three-day run at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, reinforcing Oman’s growing role as a regional hub for energy transition, sustainability, and industrial innovation.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman, the co-located events brought together government officials, global energy leaders, investors, policymakers, and technology providers to accelerate discussions aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Across the exhibition floor, companies showcased technologies spanning upstream oil and gas, digital oilfields, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), renewable energy, green hydrogen, circular economy solutions, and smart mobility.

Major exhibitors including ASYAD Group, Petroleum Development Oman and OQ Group hosted strategic discussions on decarbonisation, hydrogen commercialisation, and carbon market development.

The conference programme featured CPD-certified sessions and high-level dialogues addressing production efficiency, emissions reduction, ESG standards, LNG markets, digital transformation, and workforce development.

A flagship SPE Industry Dialogue brought together senior regional energy executives to discuss balancing production growth with lower emissions and operational excellence.

The International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference, organised by be'ah and programmed by Economist Impact, explored renewable energy, water security, biodiversity, AI, financing the net-zero transition, and climate technology.

Meanwhile, Shell Oman hosted several major activations, including its Nawafid Graduation Ceremony and LNG market outlook presentation, while electric vehicle brands VinFast and ROX showcased luxury EVs and test-drive experiences.

The event also highlighted the completion of the Oman 3165 Expedition, led by explorer Mark Evans, who kayaked Oman’s entire 3,165-kilometre coastline without carbon emissions, symbolising the nation’s sustainability ambitions.

Salim Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals said: “Oman Petroleum and Energy Show and Oman Sustainability Week stand as a reflection of Oman’s long-term vision to lead a balanced energy future, one that responsibly harnesses our hydrocarbon strengths while advancing clean energy, innovation, and sustainability. The partnerships and ideas emerging here will play a defining role in shaping resilient and future-ready energy systems.”

Pratibha Thaker, Regional Director, MEA, Economist Enterprise: Economist Intelligence Unit, said: “In today’s complex geopolitical environment, sustainable growth and energy resilience have become strategic priorities for economies worldwide. The Middle East is uniquely positioned to lead this transition through its scale, investment capacity and renewable energy potential. In its fourth year now, The ISRTC, programmed by Economist Enterprise and organised by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (Be’ah), provides a platform for leaders to advance discussions on innovation, policy and partnerships that can accelerate sustainable progress and economic diversification across the region.” -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service