AMMAN — Chairman of Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Ayman Alawneh, and Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d'Affairesat the UAE Embassy in Jordan, on Wednesday discussed prospects for economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to a JBA statement, Alawneh stressed that Jordanian-Emirati relations represent a "deep-rooted" model of strategic Arab ties based on mutual cooperation, genuine brotherhood, trust, mutual respect and a shared developmental vision.

He noted that the UAE is one of Jordan's prominent economic partners and among the largest investors in the Kingdom, contributing to economic growth, sustainable development and job creation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by business leaders from both nations, Alawneh pointed out that Jordan is a key strategic partner for the UAE, given the robust economic ties between the two countries, adding that comprehensive economic partnership agreements contribute to boosting trade exchange and increasing mutual investments.

Alawneh said that Emirati investments in Jordan span vital sectors, most notably energy, real estate, tourism and infrastructure.

He underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to increase trade volume and enhance communication between the two business communities through the exchange of trade delegations and participation in economic exhibitions and conferences to support economic growth.

For his part, Al Matrooshi affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening economic relations with Jordan and expanding trade and investment cooperation, highlighting the vital role of the private sector in both countries in driving economic development and promoting strategic partnerships.

He noted that Emirati-Jordanian relations are witnessing continuous development across various fields, supported by the leaderships of both countries.

Al Matrooshi also emphasised the importance of building on available investment opportunities and intensifying communication between business communities to achieve mutual interests and support sustainable economic growth, Petra reported.

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