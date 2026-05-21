MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman faces no threat from tropical weather systems over the coming week, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced today.

In its latest Arabian Sea monitoring bulletin issued on May 20, 2026, the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center stated there is zero probability of a tropical system forming between May 20 and May 26. Consequently, officials confirmed there is no chance of Oman being impacted by any tropical weather conditions during this period.

While tropical activity is ruled out, meteorological forecast maps indicate the expected spread of cumulus clouds across vast areas of the Arabian Sea. This cloud cover is projected to extend across the northern, central, southern, eastern, and western sectors of the sea throughout the week.

The CAA, operating in alignment with the National Aviation Strategy 2040, issues this special monitoring bulletin on a weekly basis during the Arabian Sea's annual period of activity. Authorities emphasized that if any significant meteorological developments occur, the center will issue an immediate updated bulletin on any day of the week to ensure continuous early warning and public safety.

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