MUSCAT - SOHAR Port and Freezone has launched a Sustainability and Renewable Energy Programme in collaboration with the Youth Centre, aimed at equipping young Omanis with the skills required for the global energy transition.

The month-long initiative will train more than 50 participants aged between 25 and 34, including graduates, professionals, jobseekers and entrepreneurs, with a focus on building capacity in the clean energy sector. The programme combines theoretical instruction with practical application through workshops, scenario-based learning and real-world case studies.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the curriculum covers renewable energy fundamentals, green hydrogen applications, energy storage, value chains, integration strategies, efficiency measures, carbon markets, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), fuel cells and sustainable mobility. Participants will develop the ability to assess energy systems from technical, environmental and economic perspectives, while strengthening their understanding of carbon management and innovation in scalable clean energy solutions.

Said al Balushi, Administration and Government Relations Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone, said the initiative represents a targeted investment in national capabilities to support the energy transition. He noted that providing hands-on exposure to renewable energy and carbon management will help strengthen the talent pipeline for sustainable industries and economic diversification.

The programme also supports SOHAR’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments by promoting environmental awareness, community development and youth engagement. It reflects broader national efforts to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting emerging energy sectors and advancing long-term economic resilience.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).