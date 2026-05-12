Oman's Dhofar Islamic has issued the first tranche of a rial-denominated sukuk under a newly established OMR 250 million ($650 million) Sukuk Al Musharaka programme.

The inaugural series was issued for OMR 5 million with a tenor of three years and carries an annual profit rate of 5%. The programme allows Dhofar Islamic to issue additional sukuk in future tranches.

In a disclosure on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), the lender didn’t disclose how it plans to use the funds.

The sukuk will be listed on MSX.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com