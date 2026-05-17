Global Islamic financial markets solidified their position as a multi-trillion-dollar ecosystem. Across sukuk, Shariah-compliant equities, and Islamic funds, the past decade has been characterised by deeper market infrastructure, broader issuer and investor participation, and increasingly sophisticated investment products. These developments have supported the transition of Islamic investing from a compliance-driven offering into a credible and scalable investment proposition.

In 2025, the global sukuk market reached a key milestone with outstanding value surpassing $1 trillion. Meanwhile, Shariah-compliant equities expanded to a $40 trillion universe and Islamic funds were valued at $223 billion, supported by robust performance. At the same time, Islamic sustainable investments gained further traction, with ESG sukuk reaching new highs and ESG‑focused funds continuing to expand, albeit within a constrained investable universe.

The LSEG Islamic Investment Review 2025 report provides a data-driven view of market size, growth and structure across Islamic investment asset classes, alongside analysis of the key growth drivers and market developments shaping their evolution.

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