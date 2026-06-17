IsDBI and LSEG launch the second report under the Development Traps Series, focusing on the middle-income trap and how Islamic finance can support more inclusive, productive, and resilient development pathways

This report is the second publication under the Development Traps Series. It examines the middle-income trap as a major long-term development challenge facing many IsDB member countries and presents policy-oriented analysis on how Islamic finance can support more inclusive, productive, and resilient development pathways.

Many IsDB member countries are still classified as middle-income countries. These economies often face challenges such as slow productivity growth, limited structural changes, financing difficulties, widespread informal economic activity, inequality, debt risks, technological gaps, and insufficient institutional capacity. These factors make it difficult for these countries to move from middle-income to high-income status.

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