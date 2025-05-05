Qatar is a key player in the regional and global Islamic finance industries, using its strong financial infrastructure and strategic initiatives to promote growth and innovation. By the end of 2024, Islamic finance assets in Qatar had reached QAR 694 billion, with Islamic banking and sukuk contributing 97% of that figure. Despite challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector grew at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2020 and 2024.

Qatar’s strategic prioritisation of the financial sector is integral to its economic diversification efforts, supported by worldclass infrastructure, competitive tax policies, and progressive regulatory reforms. The Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, launched by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) in 2023, aims to position Qatar as a regional leader in financial innovation. The plan places a strong emphasis on Islamic finance, which is integrated into each of its four central pillars: banking, insurance, digital finance, and capital markets.

The Qatar Islamic Finance Report 2025” presents the current Islamic finance landscape in Qatar, highlighting key developments and regulatory initiatives over the past five years and providing insights into emerging trends for each of its segments. The report also evaluates the progress Qatar’s Islamic finance industry has made towards achieving the objectives of the Financial Sector Strategic Plan and positioning the country as a leading hub for financial innovation and Islamic finance.

