MUSCAT: The Fisheries Investment Opportunities Forum, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, commenced on Monday to highlight the growing role of aquaculture globally and locally.

The two-day event focuses on three main themes: the global perspective of the sector and its challenges, Oman’s experience and success stories; and available investment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Eng Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Water Resources.

The forum features participation from representatives of commercial aquaculture companies operating in Oman, potential investors, financing institutions, as well as experts from international organisations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Aquaculture Society (WAS). Renowned academic institutions and a group of international specialists in the field are also contributing as speakers.

On the first day, the forum includes two discussion sessions. The first, titled 'Global Context,' addresses the reality of aquaculture in Oman, along with an overview of global markets, existing challenges and the future vision for the sector.

The second discussion session, titled 'Global Opportunities for Aquaculture Species', focuses on methods and techniques for farming salmon, shrimp, marine fish, mollusks and other species.

On the second day, the forum continues with discussions on topics related to governance, fundamental rules and regulations, industry patterns, leadership and stimulating investment in aquaculture by reviewing the experience of the Republic of Chile as a successful global model.

The dialogue will also address promising opportunities in Oman within the framework of Oman Vision 2040, alongside showcasing financial services provided by Sohar International Bank and the success story of Musandam Aquaculture Company.

Additionally, the latest equipment and technologies used in this field, including artificial intelligence systems, will be highlighted.

It is worth noting that Oman’s rich marine environment supports the farming of over 15 aquatic species, including white leg shrimp, giant tiger prawn, Omani abalone, European sea bass, Asian sea bass, Atlantic salmon, tuna, rock oyster, sand sea cucumber, as well as freshwater fish such as tilapia and carp. This diversity enhances investment opportunities and positions Oman as a promising regional hub for aquaculture.

The Ministry continues its efforts to develop the sector by providing facilitations and supportive services, ensuring sustainable and environmentally compatible growth, enhancing food security and increasing the contribution of aquaculture to the national economy.

