MUSCAT: More than 1.6 million citizens are set to benefit from the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030), according to the Ministry of Finance.

The Sultanate of Oman has officially launched its Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan, marking a significant milestone in advancing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and reinforcing the country’s long-term economic reform agenda.

The plan targets an average economic growth rate of around 4 per cent at constant prices, reflecting the government’s commitment to sustaining growth and enhancing economic diversification.

Under the plan, total public debt is projected to reach approximately RO 14.6 billion by the end of 2026, representing about 36 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A dedicated funding stream has been established within the state’s development budget to support economic transformation projects.

This new allocation amounts to OMR 400 million annually.

He added that allocations for the social protection system have been increased in the 2026 budget to around RO 614 million. These enhanced programmes are expected to benefit more than 1.6 million citizens across the Sultanate.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

