Muscat – Oman and the Republic of Slovakia held their first round of political consultations in Muscat on Tuesday, marking a step forward in diplomatic engagement as both countries seek to broaden cooperation in investment, tourism and connectivity.

The Omani delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, while the Slovak side was headed by Marek Eštok, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The talks reviewed the state of bilateral relations and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across a range of sectors, notably investment, culture and tourism. Both sides also discussed the potential for opening direct air routes to support business and people-to-people exchanges.

Officials said the consultations reflected a shared interest in expanding economic partnerships and building on friendly ties between the two countries.

The meeting also covered regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Lenka Miháliková, Slovakia’s Ambassador to Oman, attended the session along with several officials from both sides.