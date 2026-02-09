RIYADH - Personal remittances by expatriates in Saudi Arabia reached a record high in 2025, totaling SR165.5 billion, an increase of 15 percent compared to SR144.2 billion recorded during the year 2024.

The latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed that expatriate remittances amounted to SR14 billion in December 2025, reflecting a marginal decline of just SR7 million from December 2024. The month of February 2025 registered the highest year-on-year growth, at around 37 percent, while March recorded the highest monthly value at SR15.5 billion, the strongest level since June 2016.

At the same time, personal remittances from Saudis in 2025 reached SR70.4 billion, a three percent increase compared to 2024. This was the highest remittance figure since 2022, with February leading the way with a 34 percent year-on-year increase.

Remittances of Saudis in December 2025 declined to SR6.126 billion, a 20 percent decrease compared to December 2024, but a 27.4 percent increase compared to November of the same year.

