RIYADH — Remittances of expatriates in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of five percent in November 2025, reaching approximately SR12.6 billion, compared to SR12.03 billion in the same month of 2024.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) indicated that the month-on-month foreign remittances in November decreased by SR1.04 billion, or eight percent compared to October 2025.

The data also showed a decline in remittances by Saudis abroad during November, falling by 22 percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching SR4.8 billion, the lowest value in 21 months.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).