RIYADH — Remittances of expatriates in Saudi Arabia posted an increase of two percent in October 2025, reaching SR13.7 billion, compared to the same period in 2024.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) indicated that foreign remittances in October increased by approximately SR314 million compared to September 2025.

The SAMA data also showed that remittances from Saudis abroad increased by 4 percent in October, compared to the same period in 2024, reaching SR6.6 billion.

