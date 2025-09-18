KUWAIT CITY - Remittances from Filipino workers in Kuwait grew by 4.36% during the first seven months of 2025, reaching approximately $330.9 million, up from $317.07 million in the same period of 2024, according to the latest figures released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines).

The increase underscores the continued stability of Kuwait’s labor market and the sustained demand for Filipino workers, particularly in the service, healthcare, and domestic sectors, which employ a large share of the overseas Filipino workforce.

GCC Remittances Cross $3.4 Billion

Across the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, remittances from Filipino workers totaled nearly $3.4 billion between January and July 2025, compared to $3.2 billion a year earlier, marking a 6.33% growth rate. The Gulf states collectively contributed 96.47% of the total $3.53 billion in remittances from the Middle East during this period.

In addition, GCC remittances accounted for 42.15% of the $8.07 billion sent home by Filipinos from across Asia, highlighting the region’s critical role in sustaining Filipino household incomes and the Philippine economy at large.

Country Rankings Within the Gulf

Saudi Arabia maintained its top position, sending home $1.24 billion, the largest share among Gulf countries.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked second and recorded the highest annual growth rate at 8.98%, underscoring its continued role as a key destination for Filipino professionals and workers.

Oman posted the lowest growth rate at 1.74%, while Bahrain contributed the smallest share in value terms, amounting to $163.55 million.

Global Picture

On the global stage, total remittances from Filipinos abroad increased to $19.93 billion in the first seven months of 2025, compared to $19.33 billion during the same period last year. Gulf countries alone accounted for 17.07% of that total, reaffirming the region’s importance as a cornerstone of Filipino overseas employment.

A Lifeline for the Philippine Economy

Remittances remain a vital component of the Philippine balance of payments and a major source of hard currency for the country. The steady increase from the Gulf region reflects not only the resilience of Filipino workers but also their integral role in driving economic activity across Gulf economies, particularly in essential service sectors.

