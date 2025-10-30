Muscat – Unimoni Exchange Oman, a prominent player in the remittance and foreign exchange sector, has announced a partnership with MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities. The strategic initiative marks a significant advancement in Unimoni Oman’s ongoing mission to provide convenient and efficient international money transfer solutions for its diverse customer base in Oman.

The integration with MoneyGram offers customers a seamless approach to sending money across borders with secure, instant transfers from the convenience of their mobile devices. Recipients can access the transferred funds through a variety of omnichannel delivery options, including bank account and mobile wallets transfers and cash pickup at nearly 500,000 retail locations worldwide.

Our mission has always been to innovate for our customers in the realm of remittance services, expressed Mr. Boban M P, CEO of Unimoni Oman. “The integration of MoneyGram into our mobile application is not just a tactical decision; it symbolizes our commitment to pioneering the digital transformation of financial services in Oman. We aim to make essential services like international remittances increasingly accessible, faster, and more secure than ever before.”

Unimoni Oman is one of the leading money exchange providers in the region. With 57 locations across Oman and with a leading mobile app, Unimoni Oman has established a longstanding, trusted presence for its diverse customer base in Oman.

“As people across Oman increasingly seek digital methods for sending cross-border payments, we’re proud to partner with Unimoni Oman and offer our globally trusted financial services within their user-friendly mobile app,” said Ahmed Aly, Head of Middle East, Asia Pacific and South Asia at MoneyGram. “Unimoni Oman’s strong market presence and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand access to fast, affordable and secure digital money transfers across Oman and the GCC region.”

The MoneyGram service in the Unimoni Exchange Oman Application is now live, allowing customers in Oman to send international money transfers to over 200 countries and territories from the Unimoni Oman app via MoneyGram’s trusted cross-border payments network.

Unimoni Oman has been operating in the Sultanate of Oman since 1995, building a strong reputation for three decades and earning the trust of its customers. The brand has experienced significant growth, expanding its network to 57 outlets throughout Oman. As a diversified global provider of financial solutions, Unimoni facilitates the smooth movement of money across various geographies and currencies. Their services are available through multiple channels, including retail outlets and online platforms. Recognized for quality and business excellence, Unimoni is an ISO-certified brand and a member of prestigious global associations. Recently, it was honoured with the esteemed Elite Company title by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment Promotion, reflecting its commitment to excellence.

MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.

