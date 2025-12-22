Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad recorded a sharp increase during the first 10 months of 2025, rising 42.8% year on year (YoY) to about $33.9 billion, according to a statement issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The January to October figure compares with roughly $23.7 billion over the same period in 2024, marking a new record level for inflows from Egyptians overseas.

In October 2025 alone, remittances increased 26.2% to approximately $3.7 billion, up from around $2.9 billion in October 2024.