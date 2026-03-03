Relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah announced that they have responded to a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), resulting from falling debris following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems. No injuries were reported, the fire was brought under control, and normal operations in the area have resumed

The competent authorities urged the public to obtain information from official state sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.