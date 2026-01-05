Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad increased by 42.5% year on year (YoY) to about $37.5 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, according to a statement issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The amount registered in the January-November 2025 period recorded a historic high compared to around $26.3 billion during the same period in 2024.

In November alone, remittances climbed by 39.9% YoY to approximately $3.6 billion from $2.6 billion in November 2024.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).