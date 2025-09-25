Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad hiked by 49.7% year-on-year (YoY) to $23.2 billion during the first seven months of 2025, compared to $15.5 billion, according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) data.

In July alone, remittances increased by 26.3% YoY to approximately $3.8 billion from $3 billion registered in July 2024.

This marks the highest monthly level ever recorded.

