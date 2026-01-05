RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has approved the localization of 30% of 46 engineering professions in the private sector, as part of wider efforts to boost national employment in strategic technical fields and expand opportunities for Saudi engineers.

The decision was jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing on December 31, 2025, and applies to private sector establishments employing five or more workers in designated engineering roles.

Under the new rules, companies will be required to meet a minimum localization rate of 30%, with a minimum monthly salary of SR8,000 set for Saudi engineers.

A six-month corrective grace period has been granted to allow affected establishments to adjust their workforce structures and comply with the requirements.

The decision forms part of ongoing government efforts to strengthen the participation of Saudi nationals in the labor market, particularly in specialized and high-value technical professions.

Authorities said the move aims to support national competencies, expand job opportunities for Saudi engineers, and enhance their contribution to the private sector and the broader economy.

The policy is designed to create more attractive and sustainable career paths for citizens, while increasing the presence of qualified Saudi professionals in engineering roles across private sector projects, according to the decision.

The localization requirement also mandates that engineers employed under the decision must be accredited by the Saudi Council of Engineers, ensuring professional standards and competency across the sector.

