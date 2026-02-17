Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has implemented a system that gives incentives to companies with discounts in expatriate permit fees if they meet Omanisation targets.

The permit fees will be reduced by 30% if the employer complies with the prescribed Omanization percentages, and shall be doubled in the event of non-compliance with such percentages.

The Ministry of Labour said employers will be allowed to compete for government and private tenders and contracts, given the existence of requirements related to compliance with Omanization quotas. They will be able to benefit from wage subsidies and contribute to supporting the national economy and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The discount of 30% will be applied to RO301 fees for the issuance of a Work Permit or the renewal of a Work Practice License and Registration of Worker Data for Occupations classified under the First Category.

The discount of 30% will be applied to RO251 fees for issuance of a Work License, Issuance and Renewal of a Work Practice License, and Registration of Worker Data for Occupations classified under the Second Category

The discount of 30% will be applied to RO201 fees for issuance of a Work License or Issuance and Renewal of a Work Practice License and Registration of Worker Data for Occupations classified under the Third Category.

The discount of 30% will be applied to RO2301 fees for Issuance of a Work License or issuance and renewal of a Work Practice License, and Registration of Data for Occupations under the Investor Category.

Payment of the fees stipulated in this Regulation will be made after the Ministry approves the application for the issuance of a Work Permit or the application for the issuance or renewal of a Work Practice License.

A delay of RO10 shall be imposed on the employer for each month of delay, whether in renewing the Work Practice License or registering the worker’s data.

However, the total amount of the fine shall not exceed RO500 for each worker. Moreover, the period of delay shall be calculated either from the date of the worker’s arrival or from the date of expiry of the license, as the case may be. The fine will be imposed separately for each worker in respect of whom the violation has occurred.

A delay will be imposed on the employer in the amount of RO 15 per month if the employer is a natural person, and RO20 per month if the employer is a juridical person, for each month of delay in regularizing the worker’s status.

The fine will be calculated from the date of expiry of the license until the date on which the worker’s status is regularized — whether through departure, transfer of services, filing of an absconding report, registration of death, or change of visa. In all cases, the total fine shall not exceed RO500 for each worker.

The employer shall not be obligated to pay the fees or delay fines stipulated in this Regulation in the following cases when the worker, after the expiry of the employment contract, files a labour complaint to claim his entitlements from the date the complaint is led until final judgment is issued therein, or in the event of the worker’s death, change of visa, departure from the Sultanate of Oman, or expiry of his visa after departure from the date of death, visa change, or permanent departure from the Sultanate, or from the date of departure and visa expiry while the worker is abroad, provided that the residence permit has been cancelled by the Royal Oman Police.

