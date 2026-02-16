Arab Finance: Egypt’s unemployment rate declined to 6.2% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, down from 6.4% in the previous quarter, as per the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

The decline was supported by growth in employment and a reduction in the number of unemployed individuals.

The total labor force reached around 34.829 million people, marking a quarterly increase of 0.3%. The number of employed individuals rose by 0.6% to 32.677 million, while the number of unemployed fell to 2.152 million.

Furthermore, unemployment in urban areas accounted for 9.7% of the total labor force, while it represented 3.4% in rural areas.

Female unemployment remained significantly higher than male unemployment, highlighting ongoing gender gaps in the labor market.

In terms of sectoral distribution, agriculture continued to be the largest employer, followed by trade and manufacturing, alongside construction, transportation, and storage activities.

This sectoral pattern underscores the continued reliance of Egypt’s labor market on core productive and service sectors.

Overall, the economic participation rate reached 46.7% of the working-age population.