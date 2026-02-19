Arab Finance: The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) penned a cooperation protocol with Shaghalni, the fastest-growing recruitment platform for job seekers in Egypt, according to a statement.

The protocol aims to meet the needs of existing and ongoing projects in the authority's seaports and industrial zones for skilled and trained labor.

Moreover, the partnership will facilitate the recruitment process for companies and investors within the SCZONE and develop the capabilities of Egyptian youth, particularly in the Suez Canal cities and Sinai.

Both sides will create a comprehensive database that includes the job requirements of companies, especially in targeted technical, engineering, and logistical professions.

They will launch joint workshops between companies operating within the organization and young job seekers.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the SCZONE, affirmed that the authority places great interest in supporting human capital to promote the skills and capabilities required to secure employment, particularly in advanced technology sectors, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.