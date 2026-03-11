Egypt’s fresh and processed agricultural exports reached $11.5bn in 2025, accounting for about 24% of the country’s total exports, according to Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister Alaa Farouk.

Farouk said total agricultural exports amounted to 9.5 million tonnes, marking an increase of 800,000 tonnes compared to 2024.

Citrus fruits topped Egypt’s export list at around 2 million tonnes, reinforcing the country’s position as the world’s largest exporter of oranges for the sixth consecutive year. Egypt also exported approximately 1.3 million tonnes of potatoes, alongside notable growth in shipments of sweet potatoes, onions, grapes, strawberries and mangoes.

Speaking at the annual “suhoor” organised by the Horticultural Export Improvement Association (HEIA), Farouk said the agricultural sector has become one of the main drivers of economic growth and a key source of foreign currency revenues.

He noted that the record export results reflect the vision of the political leadership and the integration of efforts between the government and the private sector.

The minister also praised HEIA and its members for their role in developing production and export systems in line with international standards, stressing that Egyptian exporters have demonstrated strong competitiveness in global markets through strict adherence to quality and food safety requirements.

Farouk added that the ministry believes effective partnership with the private sector remains essential to sustaining success and opening new export markets.

He also highlighted that the Egyptian state, with the support of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, has strengthened the role of agricultural quarantine authorities and reference laboratories, while implementing crop coding and traceability systems covering the entire supply chain from farm to consumer.

The government has also expanded digital services within the agricultural quarantine system to accelerate inspection procedures and reduce shipment clearance times. In parallel, it has continued to expand cultivated land and establish modern agricultural communities that support value-added supply chains.

Farouk added that Egypt is working to create a more attractive investment environment for both local and foreign investors through incentive-based measures, particularly in agro-industrial activities.

He stressed that the government remains committed to supporting investors as key partners in economic development, noting that the current achievements represent the beginning of a more ambitious phase aimed at strengthening the global presence of Egyptian agricultural products as symbols of quality and reliability in international markets.

