Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed the prices of white poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products in Egyptian markets on Tuesday, March 10th.

The data showed that the price of white poultry increased by 2.2% to EGP 110.6 per kilogram.

On the other hand, the price of beef edged down by 0.1% to EGP 409.1 per kilogram.

The price of tilapia fish dropped by 1.5% to EGP 83.3 per kilogram.

A carton of white eggs was priced at EGP 140.5, while a milk carton was priced at EGP 43.9 per liter.