Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products in Egypt for Monday, March 9th.

The price of white poultry climbed by 1.6% to EGP 108.3 per kilogram, while beef prices jumped by 2.8% to EGP 406.2 per kilogram.

On the other hand, tilapia fish prices declined by 3.9% on a daily basis to EGP 83.5 per kilogram.

As for dairy products, a milk carton price is around EGP 44.4 per liter.

Meanwhile, a carton of white eggs costs EGP 141.3, marking a daily drop of 0.3%.