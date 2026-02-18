Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved the launch of the Carry On initiative, a national project aimed at unifying the branding of food distribution outlets and complexes, as per a statement.

The initiative is part of broader state preparations to ensure the availability of food commodities at reasonable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

El-Sisi reviewed the initiative during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa El-Din Farouk, and Bahaa El-Ghannam, Executive Director of the Future of Egypt.

The meeting focused on measures to secure sufficient supplies of high-quality food commodities and maintain market stability throughout Ramadan.

The Minister of Supply confirmed that all basic commodities are available in adequate quantities nationwide, noting that the “Ahlan Ramadan” exhibitions are offering discounts ranging between 15% and 25% on a wide range of food items.

He added that 2.5 million Ramadan food boxes and bags have been prepared and distributed.

The President stressed the need for daily and continuous monitoring of markets, outlets, and exhibitions to ensure compliance with announced prices, discount rates, and product quality.

He directed the use of all available market and price control mechanisms to prevent price gouging and speculation, particularly in poultry, while taking Ramadan consumption patterns into account to ease the burden on citizens.

In parallel with the Carry On initiative, El-Sisi directed continued field monitoring and full coordination among relevant authorities to ensure the efficient operation of the food supply system nationwide and to guarantee that subsidies reach those entitled to them.

The meeting also addressed developments in the food security system, including a review of strategic reserves of essential commodities as part of proactive planning to safeguard state stocks.

Discussions covered food security challenges amid regional developments, as well as digital transformation efforts within the food security framework.

El-Sisi emphasized the importance of maintaining and enhancing strategic reserves, continuing efforts toward self-sufficiency in agricultural crops, livestock, and poultry, and modernizing agricultural breeds through coordination among the relevant ministries and the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority.

The discussions further covered mechanisms to activate the commodities exchange and its role in strengthening food security, ensuring the sustainable availability of essential goods at reasonable prices, and achieving fair pricing that protects both producers and consumers.

The President called for expediting the activation of the exchange and leveraging Egypt’s position as a regional logistics hub for trading strategic commodities, while stressing the importance of continued coordination between the Ministries of Supply and Internal Trade, Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and the Future of Egypt to safeguard food security.