Arab Finance: Prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets varied on Tuesday, March 10th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice decreased by 4.8% to EGP 34.2 per kilogram.

The price of flour and sugar grew by 0.5% to EGP 24.7 per kilogram and by 1% to EGP 32.7 per kilogram, respectively.

Meanwhile, tomatoes witnessed a daily rise of 2.2% in price per kilo, whereas cooking oil prices edged down by 0.2%.

The price of onions fell by 1.1% to EGP 14.3 per kilogram.