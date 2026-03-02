Arab Finance: Egypt’s reserves of essential food commodities are sufficient to meet domestic demand for several months, Minister of Supply Sherif Farouk affirmed.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to follow up on the status of various food stocks in light of the current regional tensions.

Farouk confirmed ongoing efforts to ensure the supply of goods to markets in coordination with relevant authorities to achieve the necessary stability for the benefit of citizens.

Moreover, the ministry will monitor prices to prevent any monopolistic practices or unjustified increases, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.