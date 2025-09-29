Arab Finance: TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), a joint venture (JV) between TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Distribution, launched its new “Mobility Business” system in Egypt, according to a press release.

Replacing the existing “TOM Card”, the newly launched platform represents the next generation of fleet management solutions in Egypt. It features a new era of efficiency and transparency in fueling and fleet operations, enabling customers to control fuel and lubricant consumption.

The Mobility Business marks a new milestone in fleet management, created to provide both drivers and fleet managers with higher levels of control, security, and flexibility.

It offers innovative payment options, including one-time passwords (OTP), a dedicated mobile application, and the card itself.

The platform also incorporates NFC stickers, eliminating the need for traditional card updates and securing smoother and more efficient fuel management.

Moreover, the new system has a user-friendly interface and detailed reporting tools that help fleet managers to monitor fuel consumption and analyze performance data on a daily or periodic basis. This helps reduce costs and enhance operational strategies.

Additionally, the platform seamlessly integrates with other fleet management systems, making it a comprehensive solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses from small enterprises to large corporations.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).