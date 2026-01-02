Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri chaired a small cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Kasbah on Wednesday, focused on reviewing the Investment Law and exploring new investment opportunities in Tunisia.

The Prime Minister stated that the new Investment Law aligns with the state’s major strategic directions under President Kais Saied’s vision, aimed at establishing a new development model based on social justice and fairness, reflecting citizens’ aspirations for equitable and balanced development.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, she emphasised that investment is a key pillar for economic growth, job creation, and enhancing the national economy’s competitiveness.

Tunisia has prioritised organising investment through successive legal frameworks since independence, evolving with economic, social, and global changes.

She noted that despite reforms under Law No. 71 of 2016, the current investment system still requires development to achieve the objectives of the national investment policy.

The Prime Minister explained that the new law aims to promote investment, simplify procedures, facilitate the creation and development of enterprises, and align investment with national economic priorities, with the following objectives:

-Increase the added value, competitiveness, and export capacity of the economy and strengthen its technological content.

-Direct investment to priority national sectors.

-Create decent jobs and enhance youth skills.

-Establish inclusive and fair development, preserving the environment and ensuring regional balance.

The law revision is part of major structural reforms to direct investment toward projects with significant developmental impact, through a comprehensive, integrated approach that responds to economic and technological changes and aligns with constitutional principles and national choices to ensure social justice and balanced development.

The Prime Minister said that the new law represents a structural reform, reflecting the President of the Republic’s focus on improving public sector efficiency, enhancing the business climate, strengthening investor confidence, and boosting the national economy’s competitiveness regionally and internationally.

The law was presented in detail during the meeting by Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Abdelhafidh, who stated that it was prepared based on the latest developments and best international practices, aiming to attract both Tunisian and foreign investors through a comprehensive reform focusing on unifying the legal framework, simplifying procedures, full digitalisation of the investor’s journey, and revising the incentive system.

The Minister also highlighted practical provisions to facilitate investment, including adopting a national investor platform, simplifying procedures for young and new investors, and creating a single-window system for investors.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister stressed that all officials, across ministries, public enterprises and agencies at central, regional, and local levels, must positively and promptly engage with investors, guide them, support them in overcoming challenges, resolve issues quickly, and propose suitable solutions in the national interest.

For proper handling of investment files, investors may now report any delays, lack of response, or violations by public structures to the Prime Ministry at: investissement@pm.gov.tn

Submissions should include the applicant’s phone number, request, supporting documents, and contact details.

