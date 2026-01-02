Tunis - The Tunis Stock Exchange (TSE) closed 2025 with an exceptional performance, marked by a historic record for its benchmark index, the Tunindex, which surged 35.12% to reach 13,449.95 points, according to the 2025 Stock Market Activity Report published by the TSE.

This rally, which saw the index surpass the symbolic 13,000-point mark for the first time, is primarily attributed to the positive impact on stock prices of high-performing companies that reported strong results for 2024 or declared attractive dividend levels.

The Tunindex 20, representing the largest companies, followed the same trend with a gain of 36.30%.

Regarding the overall market capitalisation, it grew by 31%, reaching 34.66 billion dinars, compared with 26.46 billion at the end of 2024. The financial sector remains dominant, accounting for 54% of this valuation.

The market’s dynamism is also reflected in the total trading volume, which rose 46.3% to 5.37 billion dinars. On the official exchange, the average daily volume increased from TND 7 million in 2024 to TND 12.3 in 2025.

An analysis of sectoral index performance places the “Consumer Services” index at the top with a gain of 59.32%, followed by the “Consumer Goods” index with a 40.40% increase.

Among the most spectacular individual performances, the report cites ASSAD (+412.9%), TUNINVEST-SICAR (+359.5%), and POULINA GP HOLDING - PGH (+118.3%).

Concerning market capitalisation held by foreign investors, which remains primarily strategic, it increased by TND 1,364 million in 2025 to TND 6,552 million, representing 18.9% of total market capitalisation, compared with TND 5,188 million (19.6%) in 2024.

For the over-the-counter (OTC) market, transaction value rose 454.4% to TND 109 million, up from TND 20 million in 2024. Registrations and declarations amounted to TND 2,209 million, compared with TND 1,889 million in 2024, representing a 17% increase.

It is worth noting that the 2025 performance is not an isolated event, but part of a sustained upward trajectory for the Tunisian market, as the Tunindex has now recorded five consecutive years of growth, demonstrating its resilience in the face of economic shocks.

This five-year momentum has been supported by the financial strength of listed companies, whose total net income increased 12.2% in 2024. It has also benefited from ample liquidity in the banking system, prompting a reallocation of savings to the stock market amid declining alternative investment rates.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).