Arab Finance: The board of Arabia Investments Holding reviewed raising the issued and paid-up capital by EGP 700 million, bringing the total capital to EGP 996.044 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The holding company will use the proceeds to support its subsidiaries, allocating EGP 500 million to UE Finance and EGP 200 million to increase the capital of Rawaj Consumer Finance.

The transaction aims to improve the group’s capital structure and support its corporate solvency.

Moreover, it will expand the non-bank financial services (NBFS) sector to accelerate the growth of the existing portfolio and invest in financial technology.