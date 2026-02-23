Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) has been promoted from the Small Cap segment to the Mid Cap segment within the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), according to a market update.

This upgrade is part of the March 2026 Semi-Annual Review for the Middle East and Africa region.

TMG Holding attributed this milestone to continued growth in its market capitalization, which exceeded the mid-cap segment's minimum of nearly $2.7 billion on December 31st.

The reclassification was also due to an enhanced liquidity profile and improved free float metrics.

The inclusion in the mid-cap segment is expected to support TMG Holding's visibility among regional and global institutional investors, index-related investment flows, and trading liquidity in the company's shares.

The development reflects the strength of TMG Holding's business model, disciplined execution strategy, and sustained operational and financial performance.

The EGX-listed group affirmed its commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and maintaining the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance.