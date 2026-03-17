Arab Finance: Prices for meat, poultry, and dairy products in Egyptian markets varied on Monday, March 16th, as per the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry increased by 1.8% to EGP 110.6 per kilogram, whereas the price of beef fell by 1.8% to EGP 408.2 per kilogram.

As for dairy products, the price of packaged milk reached nearly EGP 43.5 per liter, marking a daily rise of 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the price of a carton of white eggs went down by 0.5% to EGP 139.6.