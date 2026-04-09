Arab Finance: Prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in the local market varied Wednesday, April 8th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Rice climbed by 1.2% to EGP 34.5 per kilogram, while the packaged flour edged up by 0.4% to EGP 24.6 per kilogram.

The price of packaged sugar fell by 2.1% to EGP 32.6 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil witnessed a daily rise of 2.9%, reaching EGP 96.6 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, tomato prices declined by 1.7% to EGP 29.2 per kilogram.

Onion prices increased by 2.8% to EGP 15.6 per kilogram, while potatoes experienced a sharp drop of 13.8% to stand at EGP 14.2 per kilogram.