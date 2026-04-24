Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market on Thursday, April 23rd.

The price of packaged rice increased by 2.2% to EGP 34.9 per kilogram.

Packaged flour edged up by 0.4% daily to reach EGP 25.4 per kilogram.

Sugar amounted to EGP 33.3, reflecting a daily increase of 1.4%.

Likewise, the sunflower oil went up by 0.2% to EGP 99.8.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes fell by 1.9% to EGP 29.8, whereas the price of potatoes grew by 2.4% to EGP 14.3 per kilogram.