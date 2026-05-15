Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials on Thursday, May 14th.

A ton of ammonium sulfate was priced at EGP 18,305, reflecting a daily decrease of 3.6%.

On the other hand, ammonium nitrate increased by 2.2% to EGP 23,878 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of a ton of urea reached EGP 24,655, with a slight daily drop of 0.3%.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement climbed by 2.5% to EGP 4,126.

The price of investment-grade iron retreated by 1.2% to EGP 37,363 per ton, while a ton of Ezz Steel cost EGP 39,407.