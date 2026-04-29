Arab Finance: Contact Financial Holding has appointed Manal Hussein as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective on April 28th, according to an emailed press release.

Hussein succeeded Hazem Moussa, who stepped down from his role after a 25-year tenure with the company to pursue new ventures.

The new official brings over three decades of leadership experience across Egypt’s financial services, public, and private sectors. She currently serves as Executive Chairperson of New City Housing & Development and Senior Advisor to TCI Sanmar.

Her portfolio spans key leadership roles, including founding and chairing e-finance, in addition to acting as Chairperson of Tamweel Mortgage Finance. She has also held board positions at Misr Iran Development Bank (MIDBANK) and Arab Investment Bank (AIBANK), bringing extensive governance and financial sector expertise.

Having chaired Orascom Development Egypt, Abdel Razek led the transformation of El Gouna into a carbon-neutral city, earning the UNEP-sponsored Global Green City Award and positioning it as a regional benchmark for sustainable development.

Before moving into the private sector, she served for over two decades in the Egyptian government, including as Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, contributing to key economic and policy reforms.

For his part, John Saad, Group CEO of Contact Financial Holding, commented on the appointment: “As we accelerate our transformation into a fully integrated, digital-first financial platform, her depth of experience across governance, financial services, and large-scale institutional leadership will be instrumental in guiding the next phase of our growth. Her perspective brings both strategic clarity and long-term value to the board.”

Hazem Barakat, Co-Founder and Chairman of B Investments, stated: “This appointment reflects the board’s strong confidence in her leadership, experience, and strategic vision to guide Contact through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

This appointment comes as Contact continues to advance its transformation strategy that focuses on promoting digital transformation, operational efficiency, and expanding access to financial services.

The EGX-listed company is a leading provider of finance solutions, including auto credit, insurance, and consumer and corporate finance. It is the largest player in Egypt’s nascent debt capital markets, helping structure, arrange, and underwrite debt transactions for companies that need to access debt capital markets to fund growth, manage risk, improve financial standing, and raise liquidity.