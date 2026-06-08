Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued a decree appointing Hatem El Nawawy as executive head of the Export Development Authority, which operates under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, for a one-year term, as per a statement.

The appointment comes as the government continues efforts to strengthen Egypt's export development system and improve the performance of institutions tasked with helping Egyptian products access foreign markets.

El Nawawy will also serve as head of the Export Development Fund (EDF), as per another decision by the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The move aligns with the ministry's strategy to increase Egyptian exports, expand the country's exporter base, and open new markets for local products. Supporting exporters and improving the competitiveness of Egyptian products are among the ministry's priorities as it seeks to contribute to economic growth and strengthen Egypt's position in international markets.

El Nawawy brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing, business growth, commercial development, and corporate strategy. Most recently, he served as Senior Head of Marketing and Business Growth at Al-Ahram ASG Group, where he led product development initiatives and local and international expansion plans, while contributing to the implementation of the group's global growth strategy.

Prior to that, he was Head of Business Development at Electrolux Egypt, where he led efforts to develop distribution channels and improve operational efficiency. During his tenure, he contributed to doubling the company's business volume in the early stages of its expansion strategy and helped develop models for launching new products and increasing market penetration.

El Nawawy also held several leadership roles at SC Johnson Group, overseeing development and marketing strategies for a number of international brands. His work contributed to increased market share and growth in sales and profitability. He later served as Head of Management Consulting at Inspire Group, where he developed and implemented strategic plans for companies operating across the consumer goods, home appliances, retail, and real estate sectors.

El Nawawy holds a Master of Business Administration from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport and a bachelor's degree in foreign trade from the Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration at Helwan University.