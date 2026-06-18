Former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni, currently on assignment as Asset Director at Brunei Shell Petroleum, has been named Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Nigeria.

According to a statement by Shell’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, Elohor will take over from Marno de Jong, who is leaving Shell to pursue another opportunity after a 34-year career with the company.

“Elohor is the first Nigerian to take up the combined role of Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Nigeria, bringing over 24 years of experience within Shell across Nigeria’s offshore, shallow-water and onshore businesses, as well as international assignments in Kazakhstan and Brunei,” the statement read.

The statement noted that Elohor became Managing Director of SNEPCo in 2021, becoming the first woman to hold the position. She led the deepwater business and associated investments in Nigeria, with the Bonga field achieving its one-billionth barrel of oil in 2023. She moved to Brunei in 2024, where she oversees asset performance, production and project delivery.

Elohor said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue contributing to the efficient delivery of Shell’s business in Nigeria and thereby power progress in a country where we have been present for more than 60 years. Marno has led with his heart over the past six years, sustaining operations and breaking new ground in project delivery and growth. It is a legacy I am keen to build on with the support of colleagues and other stakeholders.”

The appointment takes effect on August 1, 2026.

Speaking on the outgoing executive, the statement noted that Marno was appointed Senior Vice President, Nigeria, in 2020 and later became Executive Vice President in addition to his role as Country Chair, overseeing all of Shell’s operations in Nigeria.

Marno joined Shell in 1992 as a project engineer, beginning a career that saw him serve across project delivery, engineering, commercial operations and upstream development in Venezuela, Nigeria, Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Under his leadership, Nigeria’s flagship Bonga asset delivered strong performance, sustaining availability well above target. He was also instrumental in advancing major investment decisions, including the HI offshore gas project and the Bonga North development.

Commenting on his departure, Marno said: “I’m grateful for the support I have enjoyed during my time in Nigeria, which enabled us to make progress on many fronts. I leave with fond memories of warm friendships and strong support from colleagues at Shell and our partners. I am confident that Shell’s operations in Nigeria will continue to deliver value and growth under Elohor’s leadership, given the strong credentials she brings to the role, and I wish Shell Nigeria every success.”