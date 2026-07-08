Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), has concluded a Network Entry Agreement (NEA) for the system entry point into the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System.

The NEA establishes the contractual framework required under the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code to govern gas delivery operations and associated interfacing/information exchange between CNL’s Escravos Gas Plant and NGIC.

This agreement provides a contractual framework to govern safe, efficient gas delivery from the NNPCL/CNL JV to NGIC’s pipeline network in compliance with the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code.

Speaking about the deal, Chairman and Managing Director, CNL, Jim Swartz, said that the agreement underscored the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture’s commitment to safe and reliable gas delivery while supporting Nigeria’s broader gas development.

“By strengthening the interface between CNL’s Escravos Gas Plant and NGIC’s transportation network, we are helping to enhance energy security, infrastructure efficiency and long-term value creation for Nigeria,” he said.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, CNL, Olusoga Oduselu, stated that the development of Nigeria’s uniform NEA framework places Nigeria among the league of countries whose central gas pipeline transporters operate under a standardised framework governing gas injection and offtake.

“By establishing this common gas injection and offtake framework, the NEA reinforces the critical gatekeeping role of the gas Network Operator, NGIC, and delivery facility operators — like CNL, as operator of the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture— in ensuring that incoming gas does not compromise the safety, integrity, or efficiency of the national gas network,” he noted.

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