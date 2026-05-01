President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr Rilwan Lanre Babalola as Special Adviser on Power and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Power Sector Reset and Restoration.

The President also redesignated the Office of the Special Adviser (Energy) as the Special Adviser (Oil & Gas) to clarify roles and avoid duplication of functions within the energy governance framework.

The appointment of Babalola and the redesignation of the Office of the Special Adviser (Energy) were conveyed in a statement signed by the Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement noted that the Presidential Task Force will operate under a direct presidential mandate as a high-level, delivery-focused vehicle to restore discipline, efficiency, and commercial viability across the power sector, while ensuring effective coordination among relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Task Force’s mandate, according to Onanuga, includes driving a comprehensive system reset of the electricity sector; implementing a “Performance Before Expansion” framework; reducing technical, commercial, and collection losses; and strengthening cost discipline and tariff integrity.

It will also enhance revenue assurance and sector liquidity; restore grid discipline and market integrity; promote productive use of power across key sectors; develop electricity growth zones; reduce fiscal exposure; and deliver a 90-day implementation blueprint.

Mr Babalola, a former Minister of Power, is expected to deploy his deep sectoral expertise and proven understanding of the structural and operational challenges within the electricity value chain.

The President mandated Mr Babalola to bring urgency, discipline, and a strong execution focus to the assignment, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, to deliver measurable improvements in power supply and sector performance.

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