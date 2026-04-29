Tunis - On behalf of President Kaïs Saïed and under his instructions, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri chaired the Council of Ministers on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah to review the regulatory texts related to wage and salary increases in both the public and private sectors.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that this session crowns a series of meetings held by the President of the Republic to examine the implementation of Article 15 of the Finance Law for the current year.

This article concerns wage and salary increases in the public and private sectors, as well as pensions, for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

This comes within the framework of reinforcing the social role of the state across all sectors, supporting the purchasing power of all Tunisians, ensuring a decent standard of living and achieving social justice and stability by guaranteeing fair and adequate wages for all employees and retirees.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, the wage increases will cover state employees, local authorities, public administrative institutions, public enterprises and private sector companies. The increases will also apply to retirees’ pensions.

The Council of Ministers discussed eight decrees related to wage increases: four concerning the public sector and four concerning the private sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that the Tunisian state is moving forward with its social policy, in line with the President of the Republic's directives, to meet citizens’ demands everywhere and ensure their legitimate right to a decent life.

She added that efforts are ongoing to overcome social and economic challenges and to implement a range of projects for the benefit of Tunisians, in a way that meets their expectations and achieves decent living conditions and social justice.

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