Arab Finance: Crédit Agricole Egypt has launched its new Flexi offer on Visa credit cards, allowing customers to pay in installments for up to 18 months without interest, administrative fees, or installment charges, as per an emailed press release.

The offer applies to newly issued Visa Platinum and Visa Infinite credit cards between December 28th, 2025, and May 31st, 2026. It is available to new customers, existing customers who do not currently hold Visa credit cards, as well as customers upgrading their existing cards to higher tiers.

Under the offer, customers can use their cards for local, international, and online purchases, with installment plans available for transactions starting from EGP 3,000. The maximum installment limit is EGP 100,000 for Visa Platinum cards and EGP 150,000 for Visa Infinite cards.

Customers can also receive 100% cashback on card issuance fees upon activating and using their cards for purchases. Visa Platinum customers qualify for the cashback after purchases worth EGP 5,000 or more, while Visa Infinite customers qualify after purchases worth EGP 15,000 or more.

In addition, customers earn reward points through the Happy Points program when using their cards for local and international purchases.

The launch of the “Flexi” offer comes as part of the bank’s efforts to provide banking solutions that support customers’ daily financial needs.