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Riyadh -- The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed “Madark Solutions for Financing” company to engage in buy-now-pay-later activity, bringing the total number of finance companies licensed by SAMA to 74 companies.
This decision reflects SAMA’s ongoing efforts to support the finance sector, enhance the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.
SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's website.