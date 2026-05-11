The Sultanate of Oman has recorded a growth in the use of Digital Payment Methods by 2025, reflecting a Qualitative Shift in consumer behavior, and a significant growth in commercial activity and an increase in purchasing power, driven by the development of e-commerce and traditional infrastructure.

Data issued by the Central Bank of Oman showed that the value of gateway transactions, local electronic payments, amounted to about RO3.2 billion, achieving a growth of 76.3% percent compared to 2024, while the number of transactions increased significantly from 67 million to more than 168 million transactions in one year, with a growth rate of 150 percent.

POS machines recorded a strong performance, with the value of transactions exceeding RO7.5 billion during 2025, an increase of 33.2 percent compared to 2024. This reflects the expansion of the use of electronic payment methods in various commercial activities.

The "QR code" technology has also achieved the highest growth rate among the digital payments, with a 133.5 percent increase in the number of transactions, reaching a value of about RO8 million, recording an increase of almost three times compared to 2024.

The variety of payment options contributed to facilitating purchases and increasing the flexibility of consumer spending, pointing out that the continuous growth in electronic transactions reflects a development in consumer awareness of the security of digital payment methods, and the increasing reliance on them in the Various trading channels.

This upward performance underscores the expansion of activity in the retail and services sectors and e-commerce, to enhance the efficiency of the local market and support the Sultanate of Oman's orientation towards accelerating the pace of comprehensive digital transformation and developing a more agile and competitive business environment.

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