South African fintech company, MyMoolah has launched its core digital wallet designed to simplify how consumers receive, store, send, spend and access money in one unified platform.



Built for South Africa’s hybrid economy, where digital payments and cash remain equally important, the wallet integrates everyday financial services into a single solution. Users can now manage wallet payments, prepaid services, bill payments, digital vouchers and cash-in or cash-out transactions through partner networks, improving convenience and accessibility.

The launch is backed by MyMoolah’s PASA-issued Third Party Payments Provider certificate, confirming its registration in terms of the National Payment System Act, 1998, as a Third Party Payments Provider sponsored by The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited.

“South Africa does not need another financial app built only for people who already have easy access to banking,” said André Botes, founder and chief executive officer of MyMoolah. “MyMoolah was built for the real economy — workers, families, township traders, rural communities, stokvels, employers, lenders, insurers and enterprise platforms that need faster, cheaper and more practical ways to move money.”

A wallet built for everyday South African use

Many South Africans still face practical barriers when receiving, using or accessing money. Traditional banking channels can be expensive, slow, inconvenient or difficult to access, especially where customers need both digital services and cash availability.

The MyMoolah wallet gives users one simple place to receive money, send money, issue and distribute digital MMvouchers, buy airtime, data and electricity, make bill payments, purchase third-party digital vouchers, and cash in and cash out through partner networks.

The wallet is designed to help users access and use money immediately, without being forced into a single channel.

“The real test of financial inclusion is not only whether someone can open an account,” Botes said. “The real test is whether they can use their money when and where they need it. Can they buy electricity? Can they pay a bill? Can they send money to family? Can they access cash where cash is still needed? That is the gap MyMoolah is solving.”

Supporting businesses that need to move money at scale

While the wallet is designed for consumers, MyMoolah also supports businesses that need to distribute funds quickly, securely and at scale. The MyMoolah Treasury Platform supports enterprise use cases such as wage and salary distributions, earned wage access, loan disbursements, insurance claims, community finance, stokvel distributions, loyalty rewards, voucher programmes and other high-volume payout requirements.

For businesses, MyMoolah reduces reliance on fragmented payout channels, manual processes and legacy banking friction. For consumers, it provides practical access to funds through a wallet that connects digital payments with real-world cash access.

Compliance-first infrastructure

MyMoolah has built its platform around a compliance-first operating model. The company’s governance framework includes customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, fraud prevention, information security, risk management and independent compliance review.

The platform is designed to support secure onboarding, customer verification, audit trails, transaction monitoring and controlled access to financial services.

“Speed without control is not innovation; it is risk,” Botes said. “MyMoolah has been built to combine practical access, enterprise-grade infrastructure and strong governance. Our goal is simple: make money easier to receive, use and access, without compromising compliance, security or trust.”

Built for South Africa’s real economy

MyMoolah recognises that South Africa is not a purely digital economy and not a purely cash economy. It is both. Consumers move between digital wallets, bank payments, vouchers, prepaid services, bills and cash every day. The MyMoolah wallet is designed around that reality.

“We are not trying to force people into one channel,” Botes said. “We are giving them choice. Digital wallet, prepaid services, vouchers, bill payments or cash access — the customer decides what works best for them.”

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